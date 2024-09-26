No tea, no shade, but when it comes to the coaches on The Voice, nobody has better outfits than Gwen Stefani. Of course, Of course, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire, all look fashionable in their own right, but the “Hollaback Girl” singer just brings it every episode!
On the season 17 premiere, Gwen wore a bedazzled, gold bustier, leggings with a seemingly tropical print, sequin boots and tons of matching bling.
The battle is on! Now that blind auditions are finally over, it looks like Gwen decided to go with a *blinding* outfit. Between her bedazzled blouse and gigantic bling, the platinum blonde beauty continues to light up the stage.
Between Taylor Swift and Gwen’s fierce outfit, we’re thinking about framing this photo. While polka dots and camouflage would be an absolute disaster on most people, Gwen pulls it off!
We don’t care what anyone has to say, this yee-haw-inspired animal print ensemble is everything. We bet Kacey Musgraves would agree with us … and that’s all that matters.
Gwen’s pink and white feathered dress prompted Blake to call her a “delicious ball of cotton candy.” The singer paired the quirky MSGM dress with a high ponytail and looked absolutely stunning.
A walk on the wild side! Gwen dramatically swapped our her mile-long blonde locks for this edgy bob haircut with bangs. Plus, her outfit makes her look like a total rockstar.
Gwen rocked this adorable pink minidress while the top 13 contestants duked it out on stage. We love how she added her signature edge with black tights and cutouts on the sides.
Rock ‘n Roll! Gwen looked dazzling in this metallic dress and thigh-high boots.
Sequins FTW! Gwen and Kelly posed for a sweet snap together on set of the December 2 episode. The blonde babe rocked a sequined dress while her costar opted for a red hot look.
Pretty in pink! We love how the A-lister always keeps us guessing with her fashion choices week after week.
Nobody sparkles quite like Gwen! This minidress was especially fun with the ruffled detailing.
Edgy and cool! We love her bright red lip against her dark ensemble.
Of course, Gwen pulled out all the stops for the finale episode. The color, the feathers and the glam are all perfection. Although her finalist Rose Short didn’t win, the songstress has a lot to be proud of.
The “Harajuku Girls” songstress elevated her punk princess style with a three-piece checkered-print skirt, crop top and jacket set. She accessorized the stylish outfit with matching checkered-print heels.
Gwen embraced a preppy chic look with a pink plaid vest and matching pants, completing her outfit with a pink tie for an extra touch of sass.
The “Spiderwebs” singer channeled her No Doubt days with a matching siren-red two-piece set. In addition, she showed off her midriff in a black crop tank top.
Gwen looked like a princess in a pink dress during the December 2023 finale episode.
Gwen looked edgy in an all-camouflage look. She wore an oversized bedazzled jacket and pair the outerwear with a long maxi skirt.
