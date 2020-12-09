‘Tis the Season! Get Inspired By These Celebs Who Love to Deck the Halls

Happy holidays! Celebrities go all out for the Christmas season and can serve as a major inspiration — even to the biggest grinch. Whether you have a virtual party planned, adore looking at festive lights or simply love hot chocolate and cold weather, there’s a lot to enjoy during the holidays. Tons of A-listers love flaunting their Christmas spirit all season long.

Celebrity party and wedding planner Mindy Weiss exclusively gave Life & Style tips for throwing an amazing get-together, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. You may recognize her name as the expert behind Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s luxe South Carolina wedding, Kris Jenner‘s Great Gatsby-themed 60th birthday party, Stormi Webster’s “StormiWorld” birthday and much more.

When it comes to decor, you don’t have to break the bank. “For Christmas, we’re doing a lot of stuff with pine garland — a lot,” Mindy explained. “In fact, we’re doing one where they have no room for a Christmas tree and we’re actually doing a pine Christmas tree with a wall — just making [the garland] go down on the wall — with Command Adjustables Clips.” Holiday cards are also “a big decorative item that doesn’t cost anything.” She added, “By getting twine or flower garland or pine, you can hang the cards from that — huge trend.”

No one does Christmas like the Kardashians. An insider told Life & Style family matriarch Kris Jenner spends “around $500K just on toys” and ends up “buying like 1,000 gifts” for the holidays. “She doesn’t just get things for her own kids and grandkids, but her daughter’s friends are like family to her. And they all have their own kids now.”

Needless to say, it’s the momager’s favorite time of year. “She loves people telling her that she’s the best gift-giver,” gushed the insider. “To her, that’s the best compliment ever and she loves being that person for everyone.”

You certainly don’t have to spend like a Kardashian-Jenner for your holidays to be merry and bright. Keep scrolling to get more holiday inspiration from your favorite celebs!