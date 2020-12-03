Winter Wonderland! Sofia Richie’s Chic Holiday Decor Will Have You Rethinking Your Christmas Tree Aesthetic

Celebrating in style! Sofia Richie‘s Christmas decorations are totally on-trend for this year’s socially distanced celebrations.

On Wednesday, December 2, Lisa Parigi, the 22-year-old’s father Lionel Richie‘s girlfriend, shared several videos of the family’s Christmas tree ornaments as she, Sofia and Lionel, 71, prepared to decorate for the holiday. Gorgeous cream and white colored ornaments with gold accents were laid out on a table as the lifestyle brand founder, 30, recorded them all. There were also sprigs of gold and white floral arrangements and a stunning gold star topper for the tree.

Last but certainly not least, the Estate Collection CEO showed off an adorable piano ornament, seemingly in honor of Sofia’s dad, who is a well-known piano player.

That being said, the up-and-coming actress has always been good at holiday home decor. Last year for Christmas 2019, she decked out her home with tons of adorable Christmas decorations from Aldik Home. Plus, she put not one, but two stunning white trees with gold and silver accents. Talk about perfection!

At the time, the up-and-coming actress was dating ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she was with for nearly three years before they split for the second time in two months in August 2020. In September, an insider exclusively told Life & Style the relationship had become “too serious” for the model, and she “doesn’t want to be a stepmom at 22.” Despite this realization, Sofia notably had a great relationship with Scott’s kids — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 5-year-old son Reign — throughout their romance.

“She’s following her family‘s advice and just taking each day as they come,” the source added. “She wants to get seriously into acting and needs to focus.” The pair unfollowed each other on social media and have seemingly begun moving on with their lives. Scott, 37, is currently rumored to be dating Lisa Rinna‘s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

However, Sofia didn’t stay single for too long, either. The Los Angeles native is rumored to be dating Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton, son of the founder of the Hard Rock Cafe franchise.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all of Sofia’s trendy and chic Christmas decorations!