While Brad Paisley’s golden country vocals have scored 24 No. 1 hits in his stellar career, he had to sit by helplessly as his frightened wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, suddenly lost her voice!

Kimberly, 52, took to social media to reveal her hellish tale of barely being able to croak above a whisper for the past two years before recently undergoing life changing vocal cord surgery. The Father of the Bride beauty — who also starred in the hit TV series Nashville and According to Jim — recounts she was speaking at an Alzheimer’s disease benefit in 2022 when her voice suddenly gave out. “It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back,” she wrote on social media. “It’s been a challenging couple of years, but we finally got to the bottom of it. I have damage to my laryngeal nerve.”

Kimberly recalls experiencing “shame and self-loathing” as a result of losing her voice — while pals noticed she had turned shy and reserved, a million miles away from her formerly bubbly self!

But last month, she underwent a laryngoplasty, a procedure that enlarged her paralyzed vocal cord so it reached her second one — thus allowing her to regain the capacity to speak.

And while she jokingly brags she now has a “bada– scar that’s smiling at me across my neck,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style her “Letter to Me” singer husband, 51, is relieved the crisis is apparently over. “Brad is a big jokester and liked to quip Kimberly hasn’t argued with him much the past two years,” dishes the source. “But he saw the personal pain she was going through.

“Singers like Brad totally rely on their voice, but it’s the same for actors. Kimberly has turned down work over the past two years because of it,” the insider continues. “Brad is just happy his wife is getting whole again. It’s been a struggle!”