Miranda Lambert‘s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, may have found his new calling.

The former New York City cop, 32, recently cowrote a song with his Grammy Award-winning country star wife titled “Dammit Randy” — and sources told In Touch that he may soon see a big payout.

“Brendan’s had ideas for songs before, but Miranda finally invited him in as a full songwriting partner,” an insider told the publication in an article published Tuesday, July 16. “If this song makes it to No. 1, as most of Miranda’s songs do, Brendan could pocket $200,000 or more in royalties!”

Brendan and the 40-year-old “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer have been married for over five years, and the source revealed that he’s done numerous unpaid jobs for Miranda over the years — but seems to be looking for more.

“Brendan’s too young to retire and just live off Miranda’s bucks,” said the source. “He wants a career, too!”

Miranda, who debuted the song at a June 29 concert in Midland, Texas, recently gave her husband a shout-out as one of her cowriters. She honored Brendan in a July 12 Instagram video, less than three weeks after he was seen dancing with another woman at a bar.

“‘Dammit Randy’ I wrote with Jon Randall and my husband Brendan,” Miranda shared. “He got a cut on the record, so he will not shut up about it, which is very funny.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

She then went on to share the story behind writing the song. “We were talking about making this new album with a new record label family with Big Loud and with Republic and we were going to the studio the very next day to start the record,” the country star explained. “And Jon and I were doing pre-production at the house in Austin, having some tequila, and we started talking about how excited we were to have a new family that was excited about the music and all about the art. Me and Jon have a saying together that we’ll say, ‘Dammit Randy,’ because his name is actually Randy, and we were talking about the journey from going from a place where you didn’t feel super supported to a place where you did. And so ‘Dammit Randy’ was born and the rest is history.”

Miranda and Brendan met in 2018 while he was working as a police officer in New York City. She was performing with her band Pistol Annies on Good Morning America when they first crossed paths. They married less than three months later in January 2019, and Miranda shared the news with fans that Valentine’s Day. Brendan has a child from a previous relationship, but he and Miranda do not have any kids together.

At the end of June, videos surfaced of Brendan dancing with several women at Miranda’s bar Casa Rosa while his wife was nowhere in sight in the clips.

While the “Over You” singer has not publicly addressed the situation, one of the women in the video said that Brendan did not cross a line and that her friends asked him to take a photo with the bride-to-be in their group.