Sisterly instincts! Brie Bella felt her twin sister, Nikki Bella, was “afraid of commitment” just months before the retired wrestler got engaged to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“I feel like forever, my sister just really wanted to be a wife and a mother. But every time she gets close to that, she freaks out,” the 36-year-old said during a confessional on their hit series, Total Bellas. “And I actually feel like my sister’s really afraid of commitment. My sister’s afraid to be tied down and I think it comes from my parents’ relationship.” The ladies’ biological dad, Jonathan Garcia, and their mom, Kathy Colace, are no longer on speaking terms after ending their 15-year relationship.

Courtesy of Brie Bella/Instagram

That being said, Brie, also 36, explained she knew there was something special about Nikki’s connection with the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, that needed to be honored. “But my sister loves Artem with all her heart, so I feel like I need to push my sister to commit,” she concluded in the clip. “So I want to help Artem.”

The moment came just after Nikki told the Russian dancer she planned to freeze her eggs solo, without his sperm, rather than freeze fertilized embryos with him. Though he was unhappy with the plan, Nikki was adamant.

“I don’t want Artem to be a part of this process, because I don’t want to have any influence from Artem or anyone else about freezing my eggs,” the WWE alum told her doctor in a separate clip. “It’s about me, me as a woman and my body. I want to make those decisions on my own.”

Well, we know how things turned out for the happy couple! The reality starlet and the ballroom dancer got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France, but waited to reveal their engagement in early January. Nikki and her sister announced their simultaneous pregnancies shortly after on January 29. Brie is expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson.

Despite her initial hesitance to commit, it’s clear Nikki is loving her role as fiancée and mom-to-be. The San Diego native told Life & Style exclusively in March, “You just look at this thing growing inside of you, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe how I’m so in love with something I’ve never even met!’”