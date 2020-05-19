Exclusive Nikki Bella Secretly Tried to Freeze Her Eggs Before Getting Pregnant on ‘Total Bellas’

Preparing to start a family. Nikki Bella visits her OB/GYN Dr. Aliabadi to discuss her hopes of having a child in Life & Style’s exclusive teaser clip for the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, airing May 21. At the time of filming, the WWE star was dating her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, but not yet pregnant with their first child.

“I don’t mentally feel like I’m in the right place right now. I want to be a mom one day I really do,” the star says in the clip, revealing she had not taken the steps to start the process. Nikki even brought along her mother, Kathy Colace, for support while asking some important questions about having a baby after the age of 35.

NBCUniversal

“We’re born with 1 to 2 million eggs,” Dr. Aliabadi explains, noting the number will drastically drop by her mid-thirties. “The reason we freeze is because the quality goes down too,” she adds. “By age 45, the chance of you getting pregnant with your own eggs is close to zero.”

Nikki was listening intently to the specialist’s concerns, before explaining why she didn’t bring Artem with her that afternoon.

“I don’t want Artem to be a part of this process, because I don’t want to have any influence from Artem or anyone else about freezing my eggs,” she says. “It’s about me, me as a woman and my body. I want to make those decisions on my own.”

“Babies don’t wait,” Dr. Aliabadi tells the E! alum. “So, if you really want a family, I don’t want you to keep pushing it.”

NBCUniversal

On the previous episode, the couple took a pregnancy test that turned out negative, and the duo had different reactions to the news. While she was “relieved” at first, he was more upset.

“It’s a bit sad, you know, like I do want to have a family,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 37, said in a confessional. “And I actually really do think of that future with this woman. So it sucks because it was kind of like a slight hope for something that I do know I want.”

Luckily, we know their story has a happy ending! In January, Nikki and Artem announced she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1.

Now, we get to watch it all unfold!

