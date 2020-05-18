Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Natural beauty! Pregnant Nikki Bella glowed in a make-up free selfie and flaunted her abs as she showed off her growing baby bump in two new photos.

“Lazy Sunday,” the 36-year-old captioned the Instagram post shared on Sunday, May 17. “Almost 29 weeks (belly button is starting to pop out).”

Nikki is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The couple, who began dating in early 2019 and got engaged in November of the same year, are counting the days for their little one’s arrival. “We are definitely on cloud nine knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby,” Nikki shared via Instagram in April about baby No. 1, who is expected to arrive in the summer.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy in January, Nikki has kept fans in the loop by sharing her milestones. In April, the mom-to-be couldn’t help but gush over feeling her baby’s kicks. Nikki has also shared some of her cravings, which include lots of dishes made by Artem, 37, such as pasta. Naturally, she can’t help but often express how great her beau treats her.

Though Nikki is making the best of this time, she’s also faced some major challenges, including getting used to her changing body. “You, I think, look at yourself in the mirror a lot differently than [other] people do, and I think, you know, also being in the spotlight, it just double adds,” the Total Bellas star exclusively divulged to Life & Style in March.

It’s a good thing Nikki can lean on her sister, Brie Bella, who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson. When asked what’s the best piece of advice her twin has given her, Nikki said it’s “letting go of vanity.”

“So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” Nikki admitted.

Thankfully, her baby makes it all worth it. “When I see my baby, it’s crazy how all that goes away,” the soon-to-be mom added.

How sweet!