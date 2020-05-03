Yum! Pregnant reality star Nikki Bella revealed she “[craves] homemade burgers every night” — and she added her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, makes “the best” ones. The WWE alum shared a Boomerang video of the couple’s backyard grill aflame while the Dancing With the Stars alum seemingly ~charred up~ a meal for her on May 1.

This certainly isn’t the first time the 37-year-old has cooked for the retired wrestler, 36, amid her pregnancy. Nikki showed off several home-cooked meals from the Russian dancer, including apple pie, banana bread, pizza and even ravioli. “[I] swear, at the end of this pregnancy, I’m going to weigh more than [Artem],” Nikki wrote on an Instagram Story video of herself eating the Italian delicacy on April 21.

Instagram

The happy couple started dating ~officially~ in March 2019 after three months of speculation. “Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house,” Nikki revealed while chatting with twin sister Brie Bella on their podcast. “Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s markets. So, let’s consider this rumor killed.”

But their connection began years prior. Artem and the brunette beauty were partners on season 25 of the hit dancing reality series in 2017, while she was engaged to ex-fiancé John Cena. Nikki and John were in a relationship for five years before getting engaged but they called off the wedding just a month before walking down the aisle in April 2018.

The Total Bellas babe first sparked romance rumors with Artem in January 2019. “They got together for dinner and the chemistry from the dance floor came right back,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively at the time. “They hit it off. They’re taking it slow, but they’re really into each other.”

Nikki and her new man got engaged in November 2019 and revealed the exciting news in January. By the end of the month, the starlet announced she was expecting her first child with Artem on Instagram. “To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big!” the athlete gushed on Instagram on January 29. “I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already.”