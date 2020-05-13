Before Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev found out they were expecting their first child together, they took a pregnancy test that turned out negative. They had completely different reactions, as seen in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of Total Bellas.

When Nikki’s mom, Kathy Laurinaitis, asked the pair how they were feeling about the results, Nikki, 36, responded, “relieved,” while Artem, 37, said he was “bummed.” At this point, the former Dancing With the Stars pro realized they were not on the same page, which is why he tried to get a better understanding of why Nikki reacted they way she did.

“Is it that bad to be pregnant?” he asked her. “It’s life-changing,” Nikki told him. “I love our life how it is now.”



The fact that the test results weren’t what Artem hoped for only proved to him how much he wanted it to be positive. “It’s a bit sad, you know, like I do want to have a family,” the Russian native divulged in a confessional. “And I actually really do think of that future with this woman. So it sucks because it was kind of like a slight hope for something that I do know I want. And it’s negative.”

Fortunately, Artem got exactly what he wanted. In January, they announced their pregnancy with baby No. 1.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

Nikki and Artem began dating in early 2019 and got engaged in November of the same year. Now, the couple can’t wait for summer 2020, which is when their bundle of joy is due. “We are definitely on cloud nine knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby,” the former pro wrestler shared an Instagram selfie in April.

It helps that Nikki has the support of her loved ones during this journey, including her sister Brie Bella, who’s also pregnant. Since this is baby No. 2 for Brie, 36, she knows exactly what to expect, and she’s been sharing advice with her twin.

“So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough,” Nikki exclusively revealed to Life & Style in March.

They are for sure sibling goals!