Keeping it real! Britney Spears spoke candidly about being insecure about her forehead growing up — that is until she started rockin’ bangs.

“I know I need bangs!!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?!?!” she captioned an Instagram selfie shared on Monday, May 18. “I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday … it was such a big deal to expose my forehead … only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling.”

The pop star also revealed she went to an agency to become a model, “but I wasn’t pretty enough.” After that, she opted to show off her forehead. At the time, she thought it looked bad but it made her feel “gorgeous.” Ultimately, Brit admitted she feels “protected” with bangs.

This isn’t the first time Brit opened up about her appearance. In June 2019, the singer divulged she was trying to slim down, noting that to her “three pounds, is like seven pounds.” She revealed she reached her fitness goals thanks to a “booklet” she made of her go-to workouts.

In November 2019, she confessed she also has “self-esteem problems,” which is why she slouches. However, to fix that, she sought professional help from a gym coach to help arch her back.

While Britney has insecurities like everyone else, she seems proud of her body — and she works hard in the gym! Lucky for her, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is a personal trainer. The couple have been together since 2017, and they often work out together.

On May 12, Britney shared an exercise video with her beau. “Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!!” she captioned the Instagram clip at the time, expressing how “proud” she feels of his hard work. “Couples that work out, together stay together.”

