Stronger than this. It’s been “tough” for My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore after she ended her engagement to ex Chase Severino, her best friend Buddy Bell tells Life & Style exclusively. “But she’s also the toughest woman I know and I’m excited about what the future will bring for her,” he adds.

The 36-year-old announced her engagement was over on May 22. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” Whitney wrote on Instagram. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Since the TLC star found out the life-altering news, she has been spending more time with her close pal. “I’ve actually been staying and quarantining with Whitney since she found out,” Buddy says. “There have been a lot of tears and talks but mostly we’re just kickin’ it. I’ve been cooking a lot and every night we watch a movie or a show. We’ve been laughing a lot.”

Whitney and her BFF have a complicated history with one another — and fans are still wondering if it’ll turn romantic.

During season 6 of the series, while they were both single, Buddy and the brunette beauty shared a slightly awkward kiss. She told Newsweek of the lip-lock, “When I kiss Buddy it’s always weird. There’s always a weirdness from being friends with him. But I think that sometimes people have a chemistry that’s just there. I’m just gonna have to say, if I pick one word, I’m still gonna say weird.”

Whitney and Buddy have always been close, and their dynamic was actually a source of tension in her relationship with her ex-man. “I trust you 100 percent, it’s just Buddy is around all of the time,” Chase told the North Carolina native. When Whitney asked her ex if he thought Buddy was in love with her, he said yes. At one point, Chase even asked Buddy if he still had feelings for Whitney — to which he explained he didn’t and that they were only friends.

No matter the nature of Buddy and Whitney’s relationship, it seems like spending time with a close pal is exactly what the TV personality needs right now.