A family favorite. Caitlyn Jenner gushed over Pete Davidson and how he treats Kim Kardashian, after recently meeting the former SNL star. She also revealed that their relationship is the complete opposite of Kim’s marriage with ex-husband Kanye West.

“[Kanye] was very difficult to live with,” she said during a Tuesday, May 2022, episode of “The Pivot” podcast. “And Pete is 180 degrees the other direction.”

The Olympic gold medalist reflected on the first time she met the Big Time Adolescence actor when he and the SKIMS founder stopped by the house. After chatting for hours, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that Pete is “very different than what [Kim] would normally date.”

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

“First of all, he treats her so well,” the former athlete said. “When they were over here — Kim is so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Caitlyn also discussed Kim’s past relationships that didn’t exactly mirror her current romance. “Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she has been with,” she said. “You know, especially Kanye … very complicated guy.”

But when it came to their personal relationship, Caitlyn and the “Runaway” rapper actually get along very well. In fact, Kanye was supportive of her when she transitioned and encouraged her decision.

Caitlyn isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to embrace Pete into the family quickly. A source recently told Life & Style that Kris Jenner loves Pete and even treats the comedian “like he’s part of the family already.”

The momager and The King of Staten Island actor also instantly connected but … to be honest … they’re both hard not to love. According to the source, Kris appreciates the love and happiness he brings into her daughter’s life.

“Pete can see a future with Kim,” the insider explained. “He loves that she’s not just another pretty face. Kim is intelligent and juggles so much.”

The Hulu star seems to be just as madly in love with her new beau, too. Following Pete’s departure from Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 21, Kim posted a sweet collage on her Instagram Stories of pictures that captured his best moments on the show.