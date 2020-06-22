Baby fever? Kylie Jenner’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, reveals whether her daughter plans on having more kids. “I have no idea,” the retired Olympian, 70, exclusively tells Life & Style. “That is her job, not mine!”

While Caitlyn is unsure about the future of Kylie’s family, she very much enjoys spending time with her granddaughter Stormi Webster. “She’s a great little kid,” gushes the I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum. “I probably see Stormi more than any of the other grandkids.” Kylie, 21, gave birth to Stormi, 2, in February 2018. The cosmetics mogul shares her daughter with “Goosebumps” rapper Travis Scott.

Caitlyn is “so proud” of all of her children. “Every one of them has done extraordinarily well … and they have great families,” she says while promoting her upcoming in-depth interview with Hollywood Disclosure’s Serena DC on Saturday, July 11, in which she talks about her thoughts of suicide and her struggle with coming out to her kids.

The Secrets of My Life author has six biological children — Burt Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie — as well as four stepchildren — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

“I’m up to 18 grandchildren and I’m still part of their lives,” Caitlyn assures. “I don’t see them and talk to them like I did before, but I’m very close to them all.”

The former I Am Cait star has “great” relationships with all of her kids. “We’re a lot closer because I’m not dealing with all the other issues I was dealing with before and I’m just kind of being me and they accept me for being me,” Caitlyn expresses, referring to her transition in 2015.

“I’m doing fantastic and I’m finally living my life authentically. I’m having a more difficult time with turning 70. I was like, ‘Oh my god, how did I get here?’ I told my kids that I wanted to keep my 70th birthday party to a minimum,” Caitlyn continues. “I’m an old chick, but I’m still looking good and still have a lot of energy, but life is good. It’s funny because all of the identity issues I had my entire life, all of those things have gone. Life is very, very good. No complaints whatsoever.”

