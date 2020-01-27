Womp, womp! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes slayed at the 2020 Grammys, despite walking the red carpet separately, on January 26. The couple kept their distance while walking into the glitzy event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and looked absolutely incredible.

Although they didn’t give us the red carpet PDA we were hoping for, the two looked stunning. Shawn was one of the best-dressed dudes at the show in a well-tailored maroon suit and a simple white button-down shirt.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

As for Camila, she looked ultra-glam with her hair straightened in a strapless black gown with an asymmetrical hemline.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The 22-year-old songstress is slated to perform during the star-studded show along with big names including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and more. She’ll be hitting the stage without her beau, 21, this year.

The couple performed their hit song “Señorita” together during the 2019 American Music Awards in November and got even cozier backstage. The cute pair were “all over each other” while enjoying the rest of the show from their seats, an onlooker exclusively told Life & Style. Their canoodling included holding hands, kissing and Camila was seen rubbing her boyfriend’s leg. Cute!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “Havana” artist and Shawn started officially dating in July 2019, but Camila confessed that her crush on him went way back. “For sure. I or sure had a crush there … We were both stupid,” she explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2019.

Although the two were “being babies” about their feelings, the timing finally aligned. Before she got together with Shawn, Camila was romantically involved with dating expert Matthew Hussey for over a year before splitting in June 2019.

Learning about relationships and love helped her formulate her latest album, Romance. “I was basically completely single for 20 years and it was, like, the intensity and adrenaline of my life was in the studio writing about an emotion that I wanted,” she divulged during her interview on the talk show. “Whereas this time, it’s just been a lot that’s happened. And, you know, I’ve fallen in love and out of love and in love. And that’s basically what this album is about. It’s just kind of, you know, falling in love and what that feels like.”

It looks like Camila found her guy — and they’re both red carpet ready!