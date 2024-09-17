Cardi B clapped back at a fan who criticized her for getting back into a workout routine one week after giving birth to baby No. 3.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 31, shared an Instagram Story video of her working out on Stairmaster on Sunday, September 15. “Whew, we’re not playing with y’all” she said while working up a sweat. Cardi then proudly showed off how she completed a 30-minute cardio session on the device.

A fan account on X reposted Cardi’s video, to which one person commented, “It’s barely been a week. Yoh, the pressure women in the industry are under? Insane,” referring to how she welcomed a daughter with estranged husband Offset on September 7.

The Grammy winner shared the comment and defended her workout on Monday, September 16.

“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two … I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that … just cardio,” she explained.

Courtesy of Cardi B /X

“Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active … but you know what’s funny?? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was five months pregnant but now y’all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???” Cardi continued.

“Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah, I’m taking this personal but it’s FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say,” the “WAP” artist concluded.

Cardi seemed to double down by sharing another workout video of her on a Stairmaster later in the day via her Instagram Stories. She rocked a plunging black top and leggings while wearing a waist trainer.

Earlier on September 16, the Love & Hip Hop alum shared a mirror selfie of her in the same outfit.

Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram

“I wear the waist trainer one hour a day. Wear a large faja with board while working [out] and a xxxs faja throughout the day,” she wrote, referring to the compression garment.

Cardi announced on September 12 that she and Offset, 32, welcomed a baby girl, sharing a series of Instagram photos shortly after giving birth. She wrote in the caption, “The prettiest lil thing” along with pink flower emojis.

The Hustlers actress included a photo in her hospital room of Offset holding his new daughter alongside the estranged couple’s older children, daughter Kulture and son Wave. Cardi also included a snapshot breastfeeding her newborn.

The “Drip” rapper filed for divorce for a second time during her 7-year marriage to Offset on July 31. She requested primary custody of Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3.

The following day, the New York native dropped the bombshell news that she was heavily pregnant with baby No. 3, sharing two Instagram glamour photos that displayed her bare bump.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” Cardi wrote in the caption about the newest addition to her family.

She added, “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”