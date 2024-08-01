Congrat~eow~lations are in order for Cardi B because she is pregnant with baby No. 3! The “Enough” rapper confirmed the big news via Instagram and announced that she is expecting her third child amid her divorce from estranged husband Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” Cardi, 31, wrote in her caption on Thursday, August 1. “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do,” she continued. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

One day before the big announcement, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, 32, for the second time.

The former reality star’s rep confirmed the news to Page Six on Thursday hours before her pregnancy announcement.

Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram

“It’s not something that happened overnight … They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback],” an insider told the outlet. “They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

Fans speculated that Cardi was pregnant one month after she made an appearance in the streets of Brooklyn for 4th of July celebrations. Clips of the Grammy-winning artist circulated the internet as her now-confirmed baby bump was exposed underneath her form-fitting ensemble.

Cardi shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with Offset, 32.

The on-again, off-again pair welcomed Kulture on July 10, 2018. Although the little one was Cardi’s first child, Offset previously welcomed children Jordan with Justine Watson, Kody with Oriel Jamie and Kalea with Shya L’Amour.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’” the Love & Hip-Hop alum told Vogue in 2019. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Wave joined the family in September 2021 and looked like a spitting image of his sister. Cardi and Offset kept their son off of social media for a bit after experiencing bullying from online trolls with Kulture.

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So, many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us,” she told Essence in June 2022. “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset.”

Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram

By the time fall 2023 came around, the “Clout” rappers separated and Cardi announced the news via Instagram Live that December.

“I’ve been single for a minute now. I’ve been afraid – not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. Last time I got on live I kind of wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you guys so I changed my mind,” she admitted. “But it has been like this for a minute now and I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life. A new beginning. I’m excited.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Cardi ended things with Offset because he “continually disrespected her.”

After focusing on themselves separately, Cardi and Offset were spotted at a New York Knicks basketball game on April 30.

The following month, Cardi shared that there was a possibility for reconciliation during an interview with The Rolling Stone in May.

“I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends,” she told the outlet, admitting that work came first and kids came second. “And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”