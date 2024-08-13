Not what anyone was expecting! Cardi B announced that she’s pregnant with her third child on August 1, just one day after filing for divorce from husband Offset.

According to an insider, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 31, isn’t letting their breakup get in the way of her happiness, though. “Cardi has finally had it. She wants off the emotional roller coaster that Offset has put her on,” the source says. “The cheating rumors, the lying, and all his other baby mama drama.”

While Cardi has kicked Offset, 32, to the curb before, only to take the Migos rapper back, “she says this time is final, no more flip-flopping,” the source reports. “She’ll let Offset coparent, but her heart is closed off to him. She’s done.”