Not what anyone was expecting! Cardi B announced that she’s pregnant with her third child on August 1, just one day after filing for divorce from husband Offset.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

According to an insider, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 31, isn’t letting their breakup get in the way of her happiness, though. “Cardi has finally had it. She wants off the emotional roller coaster that Offset has put her on,” the source says. “The cheating rumors, the lying, and all his other baby mama drama.”

While Cardi has kicked Offset, 32, to the curb before, only to take the Migos rapper back, “she says this time is final, no more flip-flopping,” the source reports. “She’ll let Offset coparent, but her heart is closed off to him. She’s done.”

Are Cardi B and Offset Still Together? The 'WAP' Singer Explains Why She Called Off Their Divorce
 Are Cardi B and Offset Still Together? Update After 2nd Divorce Filing