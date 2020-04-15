Supportive partner! Cassie Randolph is “so proud” of boyfriend Colton Underwood for writing his “vulnerable” tell-all book, The First Time: Finding Myself. The former Bachelor recounts his time on the reality dating show, his heartbreaking split from gymnast Aly Raisman, the struggle with his sexuality and more in the page-turner.

“[Cassie] knows it’s his story to tell and she would never stop him from sharing any of the details that got him to where he is today,” an insider dished to Us Weekly about the Bachelor Nation couple. “Cassie was with Colton every step of the way as he worked on the book and was very supportive throughout the entire process.” The source added that it’s been a “really exciting time” for the former football player, and he’s “thrilled” over the response to his memoir.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The season 23 star, 28, revealed in his book that he and Cassie, 24, briefly split last year, but they seem to be in a great place these days. The reality stud confessed exclusively to Life & Style that he “100 percent” felt pressure to get engaged to the blonde beauty. “Especially early on for me,” he explained. “You go back to talking about having to prove yourself. I felt like at every which way I turned, I felt like I was always defending our relationship. You know, like the f relationships aren’t real, or you guys are just doing it for fame or you’re not doing it for this. It got exhausting.”

However, they’re now going at their own pace, which means they will not live together until they’re officially married. “We have something to look forward to in our relationship and something that still excites us,” Colton dished, while noting that they’re still using this time to get to know each other. “Right now, it’s still interesting figuring out each other’s quirks and how she likes things a certain way. Obviously, when we’re around each other,” he continued. “We travel and spend enough time with each other that we sort of have a sense of what it’s going to be like, but yet, we’re really excited for when that day is going to come and we move in together.”

It looks like Colton and Cassie are doing A-OK, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!