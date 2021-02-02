NSFW warning! A-listers including Kris Jenner and Anna Faris and reality TV stars including Vinny Guadagnino and Nikki Bella have all made headlines for dishing dirty details of their personal lives over the years.

Back in 2011, John Mayer shocked fans — and his ex Jessica Simpson — while describing their sexual relationship during an interview with Playboy.

“That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me … Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm,” he said. “ Have you ever been with a girl who made you want to quit the rest of your life? Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f—king snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f—k you, I would start selling all my s—t just to keep f—king you.'”

Nearly a decade later, Simpson, who dated the musician on and off from 2006 to 2007, wrote about their heated romance in her memoir, Open Book.

“Again and again, he told me that he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” she wrote. “The connection was so strong and made me feel seductive, and he spoke about sex and my body in a way that made me feel powerful, at least physically. … He studied every inch of my face and body.”

The “With You” songstress also addressed Mayer’s Playboy remarks.

“He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years,” Simpson recalled, revealing he texted her to apologize. “I deleted all his contact information from my phone [and] was done with this man in a way I never thought was possible. When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email. Delete.”

While Mayer certainly had a lot to say about his relationship with Simpson, he’s also been linked to Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Minka Kelly, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The Grammy winner dished more nitty-gritty details of his sex life via Instagram Live with friend Cazzie David in 2018.

“In my early 20s, I probably used my music to hook up a couple times. It doesn’t make it any less from the heart. If it’s after a show and a girl asks, ‘Sing Your Body is a Wonderland.’ Do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, ‘No’ or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes like, ‘We’ve got the afternoon … ?’ You want to play along,” he admitted.

When David asked Mayer whether he’s slept with more than 800 people, he said no.

“Are you surprised that I’ve slept with less than 500 people?! By the way, what does it say about my expectations that if you find out that I’ve slept with less than 500 [people]?” he quipped. “You’re kind of impressed with me? Like ‘He’s a good guy.’ … [This] might put me into a little bit of a deeper understanding about what it’s like to be a woman in that yes, I could have sex with somebody at any given moment. But I think being a famous man is somewhat similar to being a beautiful woman, which means yes, there is access, there’s very seldom any desire. The older I get, the less desirous I am about unsheathing new body parts.”

