Going Greek! Kristin Chenoweth, Sophia Bush and More Stars Who Were in Sororities

Even celebrities wanted to go Greek in college! Kristin Chenoweth and Sophia Bush, among other stars, went through the recruitment process and found their sorority sisters while completing their studies.

The former Wicked star, for one, attended the Oklahoma City University where she joined the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Chenoweth graduated from OCU in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in musical theatre and received a master’s degree in opera performance in 1992. In her 2009 memoir, A Little Bit Wicked: Life, Love and Faith in Stages, the “Popular” singer recalled being part of the sorority’s “traditional promise-ring ceremony” during her first year in grad school.

“It’s such a lovely tradition. Southern as sassafras and sweet as a Moon Pie,” the Holidate star wrote at the time. “All the girls stand in a circle and pass around a pillow with the ring on it. No one knows whose ring it is until it gets to the girl who’s promised, and she takes the ring and puts it on, then there’s lots of cooing and hugs and tearful congratulations followed by tiny sandwiches and punch. It’s a darling custom. Quaint as crinolines.”

Aside from in her book, Chenoweth also referenced her sorority while presenting at the 2015 Tony Awards. “The Greeks invented a lot of things, I was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority,” the Schmigadoon! star joked while giving shout-out to her sisters.

Over the years, Chenoweth has become one of the most notable celebrity sorority alumnae, but she’s hardly the only star who was initiated into one of the collegiate organizations. As for Bush, the Chicago P.D. alum was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Southern California. She attended college from 2000 until deciding to leave school in 2003 for her role as Brooke Davis in the famed teen series One Tree Hill.

While Bush didn’t finish her time in college, her sorority sister Meghan Markle did. The Suits alum was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority while attending Northwestern University from 1999 to 2003. Markle graduated from the Illinois university with a bachelor’s degree after double majoring in theater and international studies. Markle recounted her college years during an interview with Elle in July 2015 and her days as a sorority member were shared by biographer Andrew Morton in the 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Per an excerpt shared by The Chicago Tribune at the time, Markle’s sorority sisters “embraced her warmly” throughout her time in the organization.

