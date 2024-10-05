Channing Tatum Emerging as a 'Fitness and Wellness Guru' (EXCLUSIVE)

Channing Tatum has unexpectedly become the go-to figure for middle aged male celebs who are trying to age gracefully – and a source exclusively tells Life & Style big names including Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and even George Clooney are hitting him up for help!

“Channing’s having a good year, personally and professionally but the unexpected development has been his emergence as a fitness and wellness guru among his peer group of A-list movie stars, especially when it comes to the guys who are ten or fifteen years older than him,” explains a close friend of the 44-year-old Blink Twice hunk.

The Magic Mike star has shown off his rippling physique in three of the franchise’s movies, most recently in Magic Mike: The Last Dance in 2023.

Fans swooned over The 21 Jump Street actor’s build when the first Magic Mike hit screens 2012. Eleven years later, Channing was still in peak physical shape to close out the series, even saying he was in “the best shape of [his] entire life,” at 43 when filming.

In February 2022, The Hateful Eight actor spilled some of his fitness secrets to Kelly Clarkson, opening up about just how hard maintaining a screen-worthy body can be.

“It’s hard to look like that,” Channing said. “Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy … I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it.”

While staying in tip top Magic Mike shape year round doesn’t sound like Channing’s plan, the middle-aged star has his peers green with envy over his ability to maintain a thirst-worthy figure throughout his career.

Naomi Rahim/WireImage

“Brad Pitt and Channing are actually friends, so they’ve been talking about this stuff for a couple of years now,” the source continues, “but Channing has been surprised how many of his other older role models, like George Clooney and Keanu Reeves, have noticed have been hitting him up for exercise advice, tips on supplements, hair care and general longevity wisdom.”

“Nobody thinks Channing has found the proverbial fountain of youth, just that he’s doing something, or many things, that keep him looking incredible.”

With all the newfound friendly attention from other A-listers who also hope to make Salma Hayek blush, the source notes that Channing “didn’t ask for this guru status that has been foisted on him.”

In fact, the Foxcatcher star doesn’t travel the same circles as his other Hollywood heroes and wasn’t considered anything more than a fleeting heartthrob in the industry before he proved he has real staying power as a star.

“Channing is a relatively modest guy,” the insider says.

“But at the same time, he’s really grateful that these huge stars who used to ignore him completely are suddenly taking him incredibly seriously and trying to adopt some of his techniques for looking half as old as he actually is.”