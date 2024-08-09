Channing Tatum Stepping Into a 'Minefield' With Ghost Remake

Channing Tatum is throwing himself head first into his long-awaited Ghost remake, but he’s not had the full support of Demi Moore or Whoopi Goldberg and it’s giving him major anxiety, a studio source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Channing’s Ghost remake is chugging along and picking up steam but nobody is fooling themselves about what a minefield this is going to be,” the source says.

The Magic Mike star, 44, recently acquired the rights for his production company, Free Association, to go ahead with the Ghost remake, a movie that became an instant hit upon its release in 1990 and starred the late Patrick Swayze opposite Whoopi, 68, and Demi, 61.

Getting the movie made – especially with Whoopi and Demi joining the cast – is a “delicate a situation” as Channing is “dealing with huge, outspoken personalities like Whoopi and Demi, who are going to be asked about the film every time they’re in front of the press,” the source explains. “And rightly so: the original film cemented Demi as the biggest female star of the ’90s and won Whoopi her Oscar.”

“Plus the original movie also made a bloody fortune!”

The source dishes that Channing wants the reboot to be fairly low-budget, focusing on story over outrageous special effects, considering the original’s vision. He wants a Magic Mike-scale take on the story – fun, cheap and not too overcooked.

“It’s understandable that Whoopi and Demi are staying neutral on the remake for now, but Channing feels like he’s earned this opportunity and he’s at the right stage in his career to see it through as both star and producer.”

Getty Images

“Look, every story in some ways has already been told. The wonderful thing is the different way things can be reinterpreted,” Demi told Entertainment Weekly in May after hearing of the potential for a remake.

“I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation,” the G.I. Jane star said.

When asked whether she’s had Channing reach out to her yet, the actress responded “No, he hasn’t.”

“He’s super talented,” Demi said of the 21 Jump Street actor. “I’d be curious to see what he decides to do.”

According to the insider, Channing is likely to plough ahead with the remake, as “he pretty much worships everything Patrick Swayze did and has largely modeled his career after him.”

However, the Hollywood hunk is afraid that the media circus surrounding the project may get in the way of production as he envisioned it and that Demi and Whoopi will be asked about every small step of the process any time they make public appearances.

“He’s going to be respectful,” the source assures. “He’s going to do this in a fiscally responsible way, and he’s going to do everything in his power not to disrespect or piss off Whoopi and Demi.”

“His goal is to eventually win their unabashed support for the project, which is a lot easier said than done!”