Channing Tatum solidified his status as a Hollywood heartthrob with his roles in 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike, but his acting career kicked off long before that. His film success has earned him millions of dollars and resulted in his huge net worth.

What Is Channing Tatum’s Net Worth?

Channing has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Channing Tatum Make Money?

Channing has come a long way since he started as a dancer in Ricky Martin’s “She Bang” music video in 2000, which reportedly earned him only $400. However, it wasn’t long before the Alabama native signed with a modeling agency and began working for huge brands, from Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch to Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. He also appeared in TV ads for Pepsi and Mountain Dew.

Channing made his film debut in 2005 with Coach Carter, but his big break came in 2006 when he starred in Step Up. From there, he landed leading roles and gained attention in She’s the Man that same year.

Some of his highest-paying one-off projects include White House Down (2013), Foxcatcher (2014) and The Book of Life (2014). Between June 2012 and June 2013, the actor earned $60 million, most of which came from Magic Mike box office sales, according to Forbes. As a result, he reportedly got paid $21 million to star in the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Channing’s other big earnings came from the Jump Street trilogy, as he reportedly got paid $25 million to star in 2016’s 23 Jump Street.

Channing made his directorial debut with the 2022 comedy Dog. He’s also a published author, having written two children’s picture books inspired by his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two were married from 2009 to 2015.

James Devaney/GC Images

Are Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Engaged?

Channing and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, whom he began dating in 2021, reportedly got engaged in October 2023, multiple sources told People. The two were spotted leaving a Halloween party on October 29, with Channing dressed as a baby and Zoë rocking a Rosemary Woodhouse costume inspired by Rosemary’s Baby. She also appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. However, the couple has yet to confirm their engagement.

The rumored next step in their relationship comes after a source told In Touch in August that they started contemplating marriage after attending Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s nuptials.

“They were both really moved by the ceremony, and it got them thinking,” the insider revealed. “Channing has hinted about popping the question, but they both had marriages that ended in divorce, so neither of them was in any real rush. They’re super compatible and see a future together, but they didn’t want to jinx a good thing. The wedding definitely pushed them closer to the altar.”

Zoë was previously married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.