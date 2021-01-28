Welcome to the world! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska gave birth to baby No. 4, daughter Walker June, on January 25, 2021. This is her third child with husband Cole DeBoer, she also shares daughter Aubree with ex Adam Lind.

Walker already fits into their family seamlessly. “She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother Watson and surprised us by coming last night,” Chelsea, 29, wrote on Instagram one day after welcoming her new bundle of joy, while noting their baby girl was six pounds, one ounce at birth.

“What a life we have built,” the MTV babe later posted on Instagram while tagging Cole, 32, in a selfie that looked like it was taken just moments after Walker’s birth. “Beyond grateful!!!” the proud dad responded.

Cole shared his thoughts about their gorgeous family on January 27. “I always wanted to be a father. I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted [four] beautiful children,” the traffic control specialist said. “@chelseahouska, thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ol’ boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some.”

The reality TV mom and her hubby share kids Watson, 4, and daughter Layne, 2. In 2018, Aubree, 10, legally changed her last name to Lind-DeBoer, and Cole has been open about his interest in adopting her if she was open to it.

Needless to say, the parents were over the moon about expanding their brood, and Chelsea shared every step of her pregnancy with her fans.

“I’m so excited to share this whole process with you and I swear I already have a bump and I’m fairly early but I guess when it’s your fourth baby it just be poppin’ right away,” the South Dakota native gushed via Instagram in August after revealing she was pregnant. “But anyways [sic], I just want to thank you guys it seriously means so much to me that you guys are all so sweet and you care about our family so thank you thank you.”

The couple, who started dating in 2014 and got married in 2016, seem to be an amazing place after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in October 2020.

“Happy 4th anniversary to the love of my life! So beyond grateful for the life we are building together,” Chelsea wrote on Instagram at the time. “You are the most incredible and kind person, and I am SO proud to be your wife.”

