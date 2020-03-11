Fashion-forward — thanks to mom! Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest set of video clips of her youngest daughter, Chicago West, wearing a pair of her pink heels on her Instagram Stories on March 11. Needless to say, the short vid basically made us die from cuteness … so you’ve been forewarned.

“Are you wearing mommy’s heels? Do you love them?” the 39-year-old could be heard asking the toddler, 2, as Chicago stood in front of her mom in a cute tie-dye pink and purple look. “You look so cute, you have pink polish on your toes.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian Instagram

In another clip captioned “Her little voice” with a pink heart emoji, the KUWTK star and her daughter had a little chat about her ~lewk~. “Hi booboo,” Kim said to Chi, who said hello in return. “You’re so cute,” Kim gushed, to which the baby replied, “This is my purse.” Needless to say, the Skims founder was happy to ask more questions. “Oh my gosh, I love your purse. What color is it?”

When Kanye West‘s daughter confirmed the purse was, indeed, pink, her mama asked, “Is that your favorite color?” Chi’s response was too cute for words. “Yeah, it’s not blue,” she replied sassily. LOL! “What about purple, do you love purple?” Kim questioned her, though the tiny tot was a little confused. “Yeah,” Chicago said. “I’m not wearing purple shoes.”

All in all, the quick social media fashion show seemed like the perfect excuse for Kim to gush over her darling daughter — and of course, her penchant for cute clothes like big sis North West. “You look so beautiful. Look at you, pretty girl. Oh my goodness,” Kim raved before ending the series of clips. “Mommy loves you.”

This definitely wouldn’t be the first Kardashian-West babe to show off in mama’s clothes on the ‘gram. In fact, Northie, 6, was spotted trying to rock a pair of Kim’s snakeskin boots back in April 2019. “So, Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots,” the proud mama captioned the adorable pic of her eldest daughter in an all-pink ‘fit.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Clearly, these Kar-Jenner kiddos know style!