The Kansas City Chiefs sweetly referenced Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech from the MTV Video Music Awards in a new post featuring her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Before Travis, 34, and the Chiefs took the field to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 22, the team’s solid media team shared a photo of the Ohio native walking into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, via X.

“Happiness. Fun. Magic,” the photo was captioned, which showed Travis dressed in black dress pants, a white shirt, a black tie and a black coat.

The caption was a reference to Taylor’s speech at the VMAs on September 11, in which she gave Travis a shout out while accepting the Video of the Year award for her “Fortnight” music video.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch, it but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Taylor, 34, told the crowd. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

The “Enchanted” singer continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

While Travis has not publicly commented about the speech, he subtly reacted by “liking” a video that the official MTV Instagram account shared of the sweet moment.

Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance in September 2023 when she attended her first Chiefs game. She has gone on to support Travis at many of his games, though she was noticeably absent from his team’s game against the Falcons.

It’s not currently known why Taylor skipped the game, though an insider previously told Life & Style that she felt uncomfortable amid claims that her presence causes too much of a distraction. While cameras have captured her cheering Travis on during many games, the league previously ran a 30-second promo that included four videos of her cheering Travis during the 2023 season.

“It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on September 20. “But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy.”

Gotham/GC Images

The source added that Taylor doesn’t “want to upset anybody in any way,” noting that “she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support.”

Celebrity Crossword 44 Crosswords Play now

Taylor has faced backlash for her appearances at the games, and she addressed the criticism when she was named Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023. “I’m there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she told the outlet at the time.