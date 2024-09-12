Travis Kelce shared his reaction after Taylor Swift called him “my boyfriend” publicly for the first time in her gushing MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech.

The NFL star, 34, “liked” an Instagram post MTV shared on Wednesday, September 11, that featured the clip of Taylor, 34, raving about how much he supported her while she was filming her “Fortnight” music video after taking home the night’s top prize of Artist of the year.

“One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do – and that’s @killatrav,” the caption read, tagging Travis, 34. He showed his approval in return.

While accepting her Moonman trophy, Taylor recalled how Travis was there behind the scenes cheering her on as she directed her “Fortnight” music video.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make… I would always just hear like someone like cheering and like woooo like from across the studio where we were shooting it,” Taylor explained. “And that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

The audience erupted in wild cheers hearing the “Karma” singer say Travis’ name at a public event for the first time since their romance began in the summer of 2023.

Taylor sweetly added about her beau, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

The three-time Super Bowl champ wasn’t the only one who was thrilled with Taylor’s name drop. Fans in the comments raved about it. “‘My boyfriend Travis’ I’M SOBBING,” one person wrote, while another excitedly added, “OH MY GOD TAYLOR SWIFT JUST MENTIONED TRAVIS IN HER SPEECH. I’M SO HAPPY FOR HER.”

One fan cheered, “HARD LAUNCH STRAIGHT AT THE VMAS OMGGGG,” as another person wondered, “What’s it like to be the luckiest man in the world, @killatrav? You’ve won a lot in life!”

Unfortunately, Travis wasn’t able to be there in person to hear his girlfriend’s effusive praise. The VMAs were held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, but the athlete was in Kansas City with the Chiefs preparing for their September 15 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor publicly opening up about Travis in such a big way comes days after the couple showed off serious PDA while attending the U.S. Open Men’s final on Sunday, September 8.

The couple kissed and cuddled in the stands, openly showing affection for each other in a way not seen since they celebrated his Super Bowl LVIII victory in February.

Taylor and Travis’ New York weekend kicked off after the Chiefs had their first game of the 2024 NFL season on September 5, beating the Baltimore Ravens at home 27 — 20 in a last-minute squeaker.

The “So High School” singer was on hand cheering on Travis from a suite alongside his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.

With his Sunday free of football thanks to the Thursday night game, Travis and Taylor flew to New York for a long weekend. It kicked off with a dinner date at Brooklyn’s Lucali pizza eatery on September 6. Fan videos shared to X showed the couple casually walking in through the front of the restaurant as stunned onlookers watched, with one person telling Travis, “Great win last night.”

The pair laid low until their appearance at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. They were joined by Travis’ teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

The foursome watched world No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner beat American Taylor Fritz for his second grand slam title.

After the match and an outfit change, the couples went on a double date to Manhattan’s Meduza Mediterrania restaurant for dinner.