Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a Loved-Up Weekend in NYC: Photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the most of their weekend together in New York City by going on several date nights and enjoying public outings.

After Taylor cheered on Travis during the Kansas City Chiefs home opener on September 5, 2024, the “Love Story” singer and her professional athlete boyfriend made the most of his free weekend by spending plenty of time in New York City. In addition to attending a friend’s wedding, the couple also packed on the PDA during the men’s finals at the US Open and went out for a few meals.