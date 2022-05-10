Loving dad life! Chris Pratt never wants to stop having babies with his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Marvel actor, 42, joked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he wants “dozens” of children. “We want to have one dozen children,” he declared in the clip, which was released on Monday, May 9.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, are gearing up to welcome baby No. 2.

During Monday’s interview, Chris spoke with Jurassic World: Dominion costar Bryce Dallas Howard about their family lives.

“I mean, Chris and I were just talking about this, he’s always really wanted a big family,” the Rocketman actress, 41, shared. Chris added, “Yeah, it’s gonna be a big summer!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Life & Style confirmed in December 2021, that the couple is expecting their second baby together. Chris and Katherine welcomed daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020. The Onward star also shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“Chris and Anna share custody of Jack, so like any protective mom, Anna was slightly wary about introducing their son to someone new. But once she got to know Katherine that all changed,” a source previously told Life & Style in November 2018 about their coparenting style. “Anna’s incredibly impressed with how amazing Katherine is with Jack and is relieved that Chris is in a relationship with a kind, loving woman.”

He and Katherine were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were introduced by her mom, Maria Shriver. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in January 2019 and tied the knot in June of that year.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional,” Katherine wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing their wedding photo. “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

While the couple isn’t super public about their love, Chris previously shared a rare loving quote about his wife following their marriage.

“She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!” the Parks and Recreation alum captioned an Instagram post from November 2021. “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”