Shut down! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause slammed the blind date guy, Robert Drenk, from season 4 after he accused her of “hiding” her now-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, during their outing.

During the episode, Chrishell, 40, was set up on a blind date with Tarek El Moussa’s friend. After a day of boating, things took an awkward turn when the All My Children actress was dancing with her friends. Robert did not want his date to boogie any further and carried her away so they could “get to know each other” better.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Needless to say, the date did not go that well, and Robert aired his grievances on Twitter. The interaction began when a fan tweeted about Chrishell and her friends dancing in the episode.

“The whole scene was cringe, even their dance move was cringe. Everything was cringe. They should have renamed it to ‘The Cringe,’” the tweet read to which Chrishell actually agreed.

“OK, but in our defense, this is not the song we were dancing to. Petition to release the unedited dancing footage [because] agreed we look manic,” the Days of Our Lives actress wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

Nearly two weeks later, Robert sent a shady response to his one-time date on the thread. “In your defense, would you say the real reason the date went sideways from the second I showed up was because your boyfriend Jason was right there? I guess hiding your man from the man that came to a blind date makes for lots of cringe,” he wrote.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell clarified that Jason, 44, “was not [her] boyfriend” at that time. “If thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it,” she quipped.

While Robert thought the “internet” agreed with him, he also noted it “looked that way” when the group was in Las Vegas the following week.

In his defense, Chrishell admitted she and Jason got intimate during their Vegas outing, and she noted Robert’s poor behavior contributed to her wanting to take the next step with her friend-turned-boyfriend.

“Robert, take the L. You never pick up a woman w/o permission, and if she wants to leave, refusing to get up to let me out was ridiculous,” the Netflix star responded in a now-deleted tweet, according to JustJared. “Jason and I did hook up in Vegas that weekend actually — after he had put it out there, but I wasn’t sure. Thank you for showing me what I did NOT want.”

Chrishell and Jason made their relationship Instagram official in July and have been going strong ever since.