Costar approved! Heather Rae Young is “so happy” that fellow Selling Sunset personalities Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating. “They’re so cute,” the Los Angeles-based realtor exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re just always smiling and happy”

Heather, 34, believes Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, “found love” like she and fiancé Tarek El Moussa. “I actually told them already, I think [they’re] gonna get married,” she says. “I really hope they do.”

Shutterstock; MEGA

Chrishell, who was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, and Jason, who used to date Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald, “know a lot about each other on a friendship level,” which is why they make such a great couple, Heather assures. “When the love happened, they already knew everything about each other. They’ve seen the worst, the bad, the ugly … so, there are no secrets. There’s nothing to hide anymore. They’re best friends who you fell in love. I love it.”

As for Heather’s love life, she and Tarek, 40, couldn’t be happier. In fact, their relationship has totally changed her views on starting a family. “You know, before I met Tarek and the kids, I actually never thought I would have children,” the former Playboy Playmate, who appeared in PETA’s new campaign encouraging everyone to say ‘I do’ to healthy and delicious animal-free food, explains.

The Flip or Flop star shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Haack, and Heather considers herself an “amazing bonus mommy” to them. “I love the kids so much,” she gushes.

“When you find your soulmate, I think your mind changes and how you think your future is going to end up changes. Like, I never thought I would be a stepparent. I never thought I would marry a man that had kids and an ex-wife,” Heather adds. “I never thought I would be in this position. So, from the moment I met him, I 100 hundred percent committed. I never thought twice about it, and our life is crazy, and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s one more?'”