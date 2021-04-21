Processing. Chrissy Teigen revealed that she discussed Khloé Kardashian‘s unedited bikini photo controversy with her therapist due to how the situation triggered her personal body image struggles.

“I went, like, a million different ways [with] it,” the 35-year-old told Andy Cohen during the Tuesday, April 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”

During the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter celebrations on April 4, a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wearing a tiny cheetah-print string bikini and going makeup-free went viral online. At the time, an insider told Life & Style that the Good American founder “went ballistic” when the picture started making waves. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down,” the source explained before noting that the image isn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

The insider continued, “Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her. Fans love the real Khloé; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”

The scandal came after years of speculation that the Revenge Body host Photoshops her Instagram photos. Tracy Romulus, family friend and KKW Brands’ chief marketing officer, issued a statement about the decision to have the photo removed from the account that originally posted it without permission.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” she told Page Six at the time. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

The next day, the reality star issued a statement of her own via Instagram. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she told fans in the post. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”