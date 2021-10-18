Sharing his love with the world! Christina Haack‘s fiancé, Joshua Hall, not only made his Instagram account public, but his first and only photo on his account is of himself and his soon-to-be wife, Christina.

In the first of many photos he’ll share of the Flip or Flop star, 38, Josh, 41, posted a black-and-white selfie of the pair on Saturday, October 16, simply captioning it with a restroom emoji showing a male and a female.

The selfie was taken at the beach, and in the snap, Christina wears a Yankee’s cap while Joshua dons an RVCA hat as she puts her arm around his shoulder.

Courtesy of Joshua Hall/Instagram

Christina previously announced their engagement on her own Instagram account in September 2021, showing off her huge engagement ring with her followers at the time.

The day before she shared the big news, Christina posted a sweet birthday shout-out for her now-fiancé. “Happy birthday, baby. You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection,” Christina gushed. “It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness and success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you, Josh.”

While there is no word yet as to when they’ll get hitched, Joshua already “shines as a father figure” to her three children, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson, an insider previously told Life & Style. “He has high morals and values family.”

The source added that “getting along with her kids is a deal breaker” Christina, but thankfully, the Texas-based real estate agent “crosses that box,” and her children “have really warmed to him.” Christina shares two children with with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, and one child with ex-husband Ant Anstead, son Hudson, 2.

The HGTV personality first opened up about the couple’s relationship in July. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. I had taken time off [social media], hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes),” Christina wrote on Instagram, referencing the venom of a toad known to cause psychedelic hallucinations.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” the Christina on the Coast star continued. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado — media attention — hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

As for her ex-husbands, Ant, 42, is currently dating Hollywood actress Renée Zellweger and Tarek, 40, is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.