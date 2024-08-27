Christina Hall Gets Ring Finger Tattoo Removed Amid Divorce

Christina Hall (née Haack) is seemingly saying goodbye to a symbol of her marriage amid her divorce from Josh Hall — her ring finger tattoo.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 26, to share a video of a small black tattoo on her left ring finger being removed with a laser by a person wearing a white medical coat and gloves.

The ink wasn’t fully visible in the clip, but it appeared to be a series of numbers in the shape of a band around her finger — possibly an engagement or wedding date.

“Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me,” Christina captioned the clip.

The HGTV star was spotted in July wearing a bandage over the finger, as seen in photos published by Daily Mail.

Christina and Josh, 43, both filed for divorce in Orange County, California, on July 16 after three years of marriage. The reality TV personality listed their date of separation as July 7, while the realtor listed it as the next day.

Josh requested spousal support and asked that his estranged wife’s rights to alimony be terminated, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. Meanwhile, she requested that both parties’ rights to spousal support be terminated.

Christina stated in her filing that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date. Josh, on the other hand, requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina. This includes their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Christina and Josh do not share any children. She is a mom to kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The divorce got heated when the Flip or Flop alum claimed that Josh diverted “over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on July 24.

Her ex also reportedly declined to accept a seven-figure settlement that Christina allegedly offered, a source told Page Six.

Christina slammed Josh as “insecure” in an Instagram Stories statement on July 25.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” she wrote.

The real estate investor added that she has “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children” and said that “anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise,’” Christina continued, pointing out that “divorces do not happen overnight.”

Josh responded by breaking his silence on August 2.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”