Josh Hall Breaks Silence on Christina Hall Divorce

Josh Hall, the estranged husband of Christina Hall, broke his silence on the former couple’s divorce. While he had previously posted photos on social media, Josh had yet to officially acknowledge their breakup.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” Josh, 44, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 2, alongside a photo of himself lying next to his dog.

The Los Angeles realtor continued, “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Christina, 41, had previously opened up about their split and slammed her ex one week after she filed for divorce on July 17.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,’” the HGTV star wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on July 25. Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

In the following slide, Christina added, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children, and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you – but, ‘still I rise.’”

She continued, “For those that aren’t aware … Divorces do not happen overnight … [and] there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

Christina and Josh’s divorce seemingly became messy as the former couple bickered about finances. On July 24, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Christina on the Coast star claimed that Josh had transferred a hefty sum of cash out of her personal bank account without her knowledge.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” Christina alleged in the court documents obtained by the outlet. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

On Wednesday, August 1, Josh posted a photo of a sculpture that spelled out the word “hope,” and the following night, Christina clapped back, mocking the message. The Flip or Flop alum reshared the photo on her own Instagram Story and implied that she had offered Josh “millions” of dollars in the divorce.

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.’” Christina wrote.

Josh reportedly disputed the claim and a source told Page Six that Christina “didn’t offer him millions” and claimed the exes “hadn’t even started negotiations.”

However, a separate source that is allegedly close to Christina explained to the outlet that the Christina in the Country star had offered Josh a “seven-figure settlement,” but he “declined” and said that the offer was “too low.”