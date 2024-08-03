Christina Hall's '7-Figure Settlement' Declined by Josh Hall

Christina Hall’s divorce from estranged husband Josh Hall is getting ugly. The HGTV star reportedly offered Josh a hefty sum of money, but he declined to accept the offer.

Josh, 44, posted a photo of a sculpture spelling out the word “hope” on Wednesday, August 1, via his Instagram Story. The following day, Christina, 41, took a screenshot of the Los Angeles realtor’s photo and reshared it to her own profile with a mocking message.

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me,” the Flip or Flop alum wrote on Thursday, August 2.

A source told Page Six that Christina never offered Josh the “millions” she implied.

“She didn’t offer him millions,” the insider said to the outlet. “They haven’t even started negotiations. If Christina’s truly offering him millions, she can send it in writing through her lawyer.”

However, a separate source close to Christina told the publication that the Christina on the Coast star “offered a seven-figure settlement through his attorneys and he declined it.” The insider claimed that Josh felt that the offer was “too low.”

This latest development in Christina and Josh’s divorce drama comes on the heels of her claims that Josh transferred $35,000 out of her personal bank account without her knowledge.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” Christina stated in legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Josh Hall/Instagram

The Christina in the Country star stated that Josh contacted the manager of the rental properties she owns in Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee, on July 8. According to Entertainment Tonight, she attached a screenshot of the text message Josh sent to the property manager that read, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.” Christina then added that she wasn’t aware of the conversation between Josh and the unidentified property manager until July 21.

The Flip or Flop Followup host objected to Josh’s use of the word “we” in the text message because it implied that she was aware of the conversation taking place and that both her and Josh were requesting the change of location for the deposits. Christina claimed that wasn’t accurate because she had “no personal contact with Josh on July 8.”

“I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced,” Christina reportedly added in the court documents.

Life & Style confirmed that Josh was the first to file for divorce on July 16 in Orange County, California, and he cited the reason for the request as “irreconcilable differences.” He asked that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated and requested that he receive spousal support.

Christina followed with a filing of her own on July 17, and requested that both parties’ right to spousal support be terminated.