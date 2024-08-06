It’s getting nasty! Since Christina Hall’s July split from her third husband, Joshua Hall, the 41-year-old has been gearing up for a fight as she never expected her soon-to-be ex to “sink so low” amid their divorce.

The Christina on the Coast star alleged via Instagram that Josh, 43, who’s requesting alimony, is trying to take “what [he does] not deserve…[and] did NOT work for,” accusing him of siphoning tens of thousands of dollars from her bank account.

Meanwhile, he’s digging in, demanding rights to TV shows they worked on together. “It’s not really a surprise to anyone that things have gotten so bitter so quickly,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

After all, the mom of three wed the Austin-based real estate pro after just seven months together. “Plenty of people warned her not to rush into marrying Josh,” adds the insider. “Now she’s saying she didn’t really have a clue who he is.”

Christina and Josh each filed for divorce on July 16 after two years of marriage. Life & Style confirmed Josh was the first to file for legal separation in Orange County, California, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Meanwhile, the HGTV star submitted her papers later that day.

There were slight differences in their respective filings: Josh listed their date of separation as July 8, while Christina claimed they split one day earlier, on July 7.

Josh also requested spousal support and asked that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. Conversely, Christina requested the termination of spousal support rights for both parties.

Christina also alleged in court docs that her husband of less than three years shadily diverted $35,000 of her income to his own bank account. “Christina wants her money back. She never imagined Josh would sink so low,” a separate source exclusively tells Life & Style, noting that the pair didn’t sign a prenup. “Friends are warning her to get ready for a fight because things are bound to get even uglier.”

One week after the split, the HGTV star publicly slammed her estranged husband in a series of social media posts, writing she wouldn’t let “an insecure man with a large ego” derail her.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” she wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on July 25. “I’ve worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children.”

Josh broke his silence on the end of his relationship with Christina on August 2, calling it a “divorce he didn’t ask for.”

“I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself posing next to his dog. “We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Christina and Josh quietly tied the knot in October 2021. Before her relationship with Josh, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.