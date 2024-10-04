Christina Hall is selling her Franklin, Tennessee, home where her estranged husband, Josh Hall, has been living following their split.

The HGTV star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 3, to announce that she is listing her Leiper’s Fork farmhouse for sale for $4.5 million. The home notably served as the setting for her show Christina in the Country.

“My Tennessee home is officially for sale,” she wrote alongside a photo of the house and a link to the listing. “Excited for a new venture in business & real estate.”

After the exes filed for divorce in July, they came to an agreement that Josh, 44, could live there as long as the home wasn’t being rented out.

The home – which she purchased in February 2021 – features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a rocking chair porch, a storm shelter, garage and more.

In a following slide, Christina acknowledged that she would need to take Leiper’s Fork out of her social media bio. “Time to go back to reality …” she wrote before seemingly directing the post to Josh. “Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog. I guess plans changed.”

“All about trying to take everything you can … with your mind on my money and my money on your mind … bye,” she continued.

The dig was seemingly a reference to the $35,000 in rental income that Josh transferred to his personal bank account the day after she revealed her plans to file for divorce. She made the claim in a court filing, in which she said, “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Josh alleged that the money was to pay for expenses associated with the property, and he claimed he was responsible for the bills for the home.

According to legal documents obtained by People, the exes came to a legal agreement in September that stated Josh will return that amount to Christina and she will control all finances associated with the rental.

They came to a temporary agreement in which Christina agreed to pay Josh $100,000 to use for bills and attorney fees, and she also took full possession of their Newport Beach home and their Eve luxury condominiums in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Josh Hall has no comment about this matter,” a spokesperson for Josh told Us Weekly on September 6 regarding the divorce proceedings. “He hopes to resolve these matters in private, not through the press.”

On Friday, October 4, Christina took to her Instagram Stories once again to elaborate on her claims that Josh had mismanaged the funds related to the rental property and alleged that she made payments on all of their cars. She also argued that Josh’s request to receive spousal support was unreasonable because they were only married for two years.

After she called him a “gold digging little biatch,” Christina concluded the post by writing, “Ps my autobiography is in the works and is gonna be a real page turner.”