Josh Hall is accusing estranged wife Christina Hall of attempting to kick him off of their upcoming HGTV show amid their bitter divorce, In Touch reported on Friday, September 6.

The realtor, 43, accused the Flip or Flop alum, 41, of “scorched-earth divorce tactics” in court documents obtained by In Touch. Josh said believes she is “seeking to have me removed from a contractual agreement we entered into for the production of a new HGTV show The Flip Off.”

The Flip Off was to feature Christina and Josh working together in a home renovation competition against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Production was already underway when Josh filed for divorce from Christina on July 15. She subsequently did the same the following day. According to reports, the show plans to move forward without Josh. He and Christina married in October 2021 after a whirlwind six-month romance.

Christina has yet to respond to Josh’s allegations. As In Touch previously reported, in his initial petition, Josh also asked that he be awarded all rights to any HGTV/Discovery Network shows they produced during the marriage.

In addition to battling over their HGTV show, Josh said that Christina “unilaterally removed” his access to an LLC account on July 8. That is the date he listed as the former couple’s separation date in his divorce filing.

The former police officer claimed in court papers that the exes created an LLC to help manage rental properties from the three homes Christina owned in Nashville as “flip” projects. Josh said that the homes were used as short-term rental properties throughout the marriage.

“I have historically been responsible for managing both properties, which Christina gave me complete access to,” he said. Josh stated that they directed all of the rental income from the properties to the bank account for the LLC.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Josh claimed that on eve of their separation, Christina “cancelled my access to our joint American Express credit card which was the primary card I used for daily expenses.”

He said the Christina on the Coast star “made material to our financial accounts in anticipation of filing for divorce. To avoid any delay in paying vendors and other imminent expenses related to the properties, and to ensure guests were not impacted by nonpayment, I requested that the rental income be transferred to an account that I have access to.”

Christina previously filed court documents on July 24, accusing Josh of diverting “over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account.”

The California native claimed he didn’t need the money and asked the court to force him to return it. In a declaration filed on August 29, Josh said he was compelled to respond to Christina. He said he has no objection to returning the $35,000 to Christina, “less the amount I have paid in expenses.”

Josh said he agreed to return the money and told the court none of it was used for personal use.

On top of that, Josh said, “Christina is a savvy businesswoman and is intricately involved in all our financial matters. Her purported lack of knowledge as to the management of this LLC is asinine.”

The former Texas resident also agreed to let Christina have exclusive use of their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

The Beach Bargains star claimed she purchased the $12 million home in May 2022 with proceeds from the sale of the Dana Point California house she owned prior to their marriage. She offloaded the property in April 2022 for a cool $11.5 million.