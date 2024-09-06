Christine Quinn 'Hurt' By Estranged Husband Christian Dumontet (EXCL)

Christine Quinn has been taking aim at her estranged husband Christian Dumontet, who’s firing back and demanding money – as the pair’s divorce threatens to spiral into one of Hollywood’s ugliest in years, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“A lot of people think she’s making a mistake being so openly combative with him, but she’s very hurt and isn’t listening to any advice,” the source explains.

Tech entrepreneur Christian, 46, filed for divorce from the former Selling Sunset castmate, 35, in April after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge in March for allegedly hitting their son, Christian Jr., whom the couple welcomed in 2021.

“Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute,” a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer stated about the incident. “[Christian] threw a bag containing a glass bottle at [Christine], missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury.”

Their son was treated by paramedics immediately after the alleged assault.

Following the incident, Christine took a restraining order out against her estranged husband. He tried doing the same shortly afterward, but a judge threw out his request and extended the order against him. Both claimed they feared the other would “abduct” their son and take him out of state.

The New Jersey native and former CISCO employee, Christian, was then arrested a second time for violating said order. He has now formally been charged with three misdemeanors: assault, child abuse/endangerment and violation of a protection order.

“Taking shots at him on social media is her way of coping,” the source says. “Her pride took a huge hit when things between them unraveled.”

“She has always tried so hard to present this image of a perfect life and then everyone got a look behind the curtain and it was not pretty.”

Christine requested spousal support from Christian during their divorce proceedings, but she isn’t stopping there.

“Of course, she’s now trying to act like she doesn’t care but the more she publicly slams him the more he seems to want to go after her for every penny he can get.”

Gotham/GC Images

She also asked the court to hold her estranged partner responsible for “unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of the parties’ son,” in excess of $100,000.

Christian, however, is out to collect from Christine, himself. He claims the restraining order against him has led to water-damage bills exceeding $10,000 in one of his properties, because he cannot legally enter to fix the problem. He’s also alleging Christine’s dog urinated on very “valuable” and “irreplaceable” sentimental items in their marital home.

“He’s telling people that he’s going to expose the truth and clear his name, he feels he’s been treated like absolute trash and he’s on the warpath,” the source continues.

“Everything’s going to come out of the wash, as far as emails, testimony of close friends and family and everything else.”

“He’s digging his heels in for a payday, it’s a mess and her public insults are only making it worse.”