Christine Quinn was one of the original stars of Selling Sunset, though she left the show after season 5 following drama with several of her costars. Why did Christine leave the show and what is she up to today?

When Did Christine Quinn Leave ‘Selling Sunset’?

The former TV personality revealed that she was leaving the Netflix reality show in 2022 after she parted ways with the Oppenheim Group.

Following her exit from the company, she and then-husband Christian Dumontet launched the company RealOpen, which allows anyone to purchase or sell a home using crypto. “I terminated my contract [with The Oppenheim Group] when the brokerage launched,” she told People about the venture. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

Meanwhile, she also previously hinted that the Oppenheim Group wasn’t interested in working with crypto. “A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions,” she told Forbes during an April 2022 interview.

What Is Christine Quinn Doing Today After Leaving ‘Selling Sunset’?

In addition to her work with RealOpen, Christine has expressed interest in returning to acting. Prior to becoming a TV personality, she appeared in guest starring roles on episodes of Family Tree, NCIS: Los Angeles, Angie Tribeca and Drop Dead Diva.

“I would love to get back into scripted,” she previously told E! News. “That’s what I’d really love to do like Lady Gaga did basically with her career.”

Meanwhile, she released her memoir, How to Be a Boss Bitch: Never Apologize, in 2022.

Is Christine Quinn Still With Christian Dumontet?

Fans watched Christine and Christian tie the knot during season 3 of Selling Sunset. Christian made a handful of appearances on the show, though personal details of their marriage were rarely shared with viewers.

The couple – who welcomed their son, Christian, in May 2021 – made headlines in March 2024 when Christian was arrested and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles ​Police Department said at the time, per Page Six. ​“The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

Christian was released after he posted a $30,000 bail and Christine was given a seven-day emergency protective order against him.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One day after his first arrest, Christian was arrested a second time for violating the protective order. He was released later in the day after posting a $30,000 bond.

Christian eventually filed for divorce from Christine in April 2024 and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, Life & Style confirmed.

He was charged with three misdemeanors in May 2024 related to his March 2024 arrests, including child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order. Christian’s arraignment date was set for June 4, 2024, though it was pushed back to July 26, 2024, and is now scheduled for September 11, 2024.