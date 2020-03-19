Bachelor Nation shade! Bachelor in Paradise alum Clay Harbor hilariously roasted Tyler Cameron’s 30-minute workout by sharing his own intense workout regimen. The Florida native shared his plans to livestream his backyard workout with trainer Phil Fit. “We want you all to join us in your living rooms, in your backyard, no matter where you are in quarantine, come get Phil Fit with us together,” the Bachelorette contestant wrote.

“I typically do [four]-hour workouts but I’m in,” Clay, 32, hilariously commented. In case you’re wondering, no, the reality stud is not exaggerating. Fans watched the former professional football player run, do sit-ups and crank out pushups on the beach in Mexico during his stint on Paradise.

Instagram

The 27-year-old confessed that he’s not quite on Clay’s level. “IDK, I probably need to get myself some self-help books TBH,” Tyler responded. Both stars have amazing physiques, so we’re not complaining either way about their dedication.

The male model has been in his hometown of Jupiter following the sudden death of his mom, Andrea, in early March from a brain aneurysm. Surprisingly, his ex Hannah Brown has been part of his “quarantine crew.” Although fans were hoping that their reunion meant the exes were romantically involved again, Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that the pair are “just friends.”

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad dished. “That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But, the reality is, they’re friends.”

Robert explained that his wife, Susanne, became close with Andrea after the reality dating show. Hannah has simply been “helping” the Cameron family during this difficult time. “It’s out of respect for them,” Robert added. The former beauty queen isn’t on a permanent vacation, her dad noted that she’ll be returning to Los Angeles soon. “She’s got things she’s got to [do] out there,” Robert divulged.

Hannah and Tyler’s relationship may not be romantic at the moment, but it’s great to see the strong friendship they’ve forged over the past year.