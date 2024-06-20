David Beckham allegedly cheated on wife Victoria Beckham with at least five women, author Tom Bower claims in his new biography, House of Beckham.

One of the women, Sarah Marbeck, made her own allegations against David in 2004. She accused him of cheating on Victoria with her while the singer was on tour, and also claimed to have spent two years exchanging “sexually explicit texts” with David, 49.

The sexts were “sexy but very filthy” according to the book. “I’m just imagining you in the shower and I wish I was soaping you down and down and down,” read one text Sarah, 49, kept. David also allegedly fantasized about drizzling champagne on her naked body and licking it off her flesh.

They even had code names, as David referred to himself as “Peter Pan” and Sarah was “Tinkerbell,” while Victoria was “Wendy.”

The book claims that during their two-year affair, Sarah flew to Leeds, England, to watch David’s soccer squad in a game against Italy in March 2002. “In a text he urged her to behave ‘discreetly’ because ‘you have to remember Wendy.’ Later, they had sex in the team hotel,” reads one passage.

“I would love to see you on the bed naked. Do you know you have the best set of lips I’ve ever kissed?” David texted Sarah after their Leeds tryst writes Bower.

The former Team England soccer captain called her allegations at the time “absurd and unsubstantiated.” Victoria also stood by her husband’s side, adding, “We have been through a lot worse than this, and we’re definitely going to get through this.” In a statement provided by a publicist, the duo added, “The couple continue to dismiss these stories and they will not be commenting upon them further at this time. Lawyers have been instructed by David and Victoria concerning these matters.”

In August 2002, David allegedly cheated with a woman named Celina Laurie while in Denmark. According to the book, they met in a bar at his soccer team’s hotel.

“At 4.a.m in his bedroom, she recalled that, ‘I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. I was utterly seduced by him. He had a charm that is irresistible,’” Bower writes. He also said that Celina realized “picking up girls after matches” was “quite normal” for David.

The then-Manchester United player met Spice Girl Victoria, 50, in 1997 and quickly began dating. After a whirlwind romance, the pair announced their engagement in January 1998. Months later, Victoria would announce she was pregnant with their first child.

Their son Brooklyn was born on March 4, 1999, and the couple wed exactly four months later at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

After their wedding, Victoria told Glamour that she would “die of a broken heart” if David was ever unfaithful.

The fashion designer had another public embarrassment after David’s alleged 2003 affair with former assistant Rebecca Loos was exposed the following year.

In an April 2004 interview with Sky News, Rebecca, 47, alleged that she had four sexual encounters with David between September and December of 2003 and that she had still been texting him in the months that followed.

“It was wrong to do what I did, I know that, but it did happen and I’m not going to live a lie for the rest of my life,” she said at the time. “I’m not trying to give the image of a fairytale, I’m just trying to be myself.”

David released a statement denying Rebecca’s allegations. “During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

Victoria appeared to confirm the affair during the 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she admitted. “It felt like the world was against us. We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other, either, and that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.”

David added, “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”