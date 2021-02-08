A bigger brood? Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska responded after a fan asked if she wanted more kids after giving birth to baby No. 4, a daughter named Walker June, on January 25.

“Do you still think Walker will be your last baby?” a fan asked the MTV star, 29, during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, February 8. Surprisingly, the busy mom isn’t sure what she wants quite yet.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“I don’t know … Makes me sad to think about!” Chelsea admitted while answering the tough question. The Teen Mom 2 star shares three kids — Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker — with husband Cole DeBoer, whom she married in 2016. She also has a daughter named Aubree, 11, from her previous relationship with ex Adam Lind.

She and Cole, 32, have been in baby bliss since welcoming their youngest child. She expressed via Instagram the “first week flew by” after giving birth and warned fans to “be prepared for alllll the baby pictures.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Followers are obsessed with their newborn’s unique name. Chelsea explained they had the name Walker picked out for “a boy or a girl” and shared the special meaning behind the moniker.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“There is a place that’s really special to me and was special to me growing up called Walker Valley. Cole and I got married there,” the proud mom wrote to answer another question.

Chelsea has been extremely candid about her pregnancy journeys. “I’m gonna be honest, it can be HARD. It’s new, it doesn’t feel like yourself sometimes and it’s not what you’re used to seeing OR feeling,” the Aubree Says founder said to fans in early January.

“(Ow, my back and vag). Whenever I’m feeling insecure during pregnancy, I *TRY* to stop and take a minute to remember to be grateful to my body for creating LIFE. Four times for me. That’s an incredible thing!” she continued. “But I 1000 percent have my moments of crying or looking at myself being, like, ‘WOAH THESE BOOBS,’ or ‘holy s–t, this belly is huge.’”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for the DeBoers!