Donna Kelce Dragged After Revealing Travis ‘Can’t Cook’

Donna Kelce was the target of several critics after she revealed that her son Travis Kelce doesn’t particularly excel at cooking or cleaning.

“He can’t clean, he can’t cook … he’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help,” the mom of two told Extra during an interview published on September 26.

Several Instagram users slammed Donna’s parenting in the comments, and many blamed the NFL star’s inability to do the tasks on the assumption that she never taught him how to do those things while growing up.

“Is cooking and cleaning not life lesson’s [sic] you naturally teach your child/children?” one person wrote.

Another mockingly added, “‘I didn’t teach my son how to be a self-reliant person so now his super busy pop star girlfriend has more crap to do.’”

A third Instagram user wrote, “Because that’s what Taylor [Swift] needs to be doing, teaching your son at 34 how to cook and clean because you didn’t bother making him do anything when he was younger…”

Donna, 71, likely wasn’t fazed by the online trolls who felt the need to call her out. She seems to be living her best life as of late. The mom of, not one, but two Super Bowl champs attended the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie to represent Travis, 34. The show will be the Ohio native’s acting debut.

“I know he wanted to do this, and I know he can manifest things,” Donna told Variety at the event on September 24. “He has no fear of trying things, and he has no fear of failure.”

She continued, “You know, sometimes parents want to fix things for their kids. But sometimes it’s better to just let them fail. You learn the most from things you don’t do well. Hopefully, if this is something he wants to do, he’ll get better at it.”

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Travis has been making some moves in the world of entertainment lately, and Grotesquerie isn’t his only endeavor. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Travis would be hosting the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The series will feature celebrity guests ranging from comedians like Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer and Ron Funches to former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Contestants will have to answer questions with help from each week’s set of celebrities.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?” Travis said in a statement in April. “The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premieres on October 16 on Prime Video. The first three episodes will be available on the premiere date, and the rest of the episodes in the first season will drop weekly.