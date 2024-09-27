Travis Kelce Is ‘Having His Best Life’ Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce isn’t mad about the extra attention his romance with Taylor Swift has gotten him over the last year.

“He’s always been one to be in the limelight. He loves attention,” Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, told Extra in an interview published on Thursday, September 26. “He loves attention. I mean it, he’s always dancing, always joking around, always having fun … he just loves life. He has a zest for life and he’s one of those individuals that wants to make sure everybody’s laughing and having a good time.”

Donna, 71, said that, at the end of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “just wants a smile out of people.”

“It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day and every time I turn around I’m seeing him doing something different, whether it’s on the golf course or at a concert or whatever, he’s just having his best life right now,” the mom of two continued.

However, Donna had no issues joking about what domestic tasks Travis, 34, had trouble with.

“He can’t clean, he can’t cook … he’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help,” the Kelce matriarch said.

It seems as though Travis’ love life is what has inspired the Super Bowl champ to upgrade his cooking game. Earlier this year, the Ohio native was tight-lipped about the meals he and his superstar girlfriend liked to cook together.

“That’s a good question. You know, I respect that question,” Travis said during a June press conference. “But I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather keep personal.”

Before he left, the NFL star confessed that Taylor, 34, “makes a great Pop Tart and cinnamon roll.”

However, a week later, Travis had no problems telling Bachelor alum Matt James some of his favorite meals to cook for the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer.

“I just recently found out how to make some home-cooked pasta, like some actual noodles, home-cooked and everything,” Travis said in a TikTok video posted on June 19. “So, I guess, just some, some noodles with some spicy lemon garlic and shrimp. Throw things that work – linguine, as you can tell I don’t cook.”

Travis and the Miss Americana star have been spending quite a bit of time together after the European leg of her Eras tour ended in August.

“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”

The insider continued, “He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends. Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs and won’t be surprised if it leads up to a wedding.”