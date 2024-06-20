In an unexpected collaboration, Travis Kelce told former Bachelor Matt James what his go-to meal is to cook for girlfriend Taylor Swift during date nights.

“I just recently found out how to make some home, home-cooked pasta, like some actual noodles, home-cooked and everything,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, told viral foodie Matt, 32, via TikTok on Wednesday, June 19. “So, I guess, just some, some noodles with some spicy lemon garlic and shrimp. Throw things that work – linguine, as you can tell I don’t cook.”

Travis, who noticeably was having fun during the rapid-fire questions at Kelce Jam, didn’t leave momma Donna Kelce out, and raved over her homemade “chicken noodle soup when I’m just not feeling great.”

The NFL star’s date night insight happened one week after a reporter asked him what he and his Grammy-winning girlfriend, 34, like to whip up in the kitchen.

“That’s a good question. You know, I respect that question,” Travis said during a press conference. “But I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I would rather keep personal.”

That said, the “New Heights” podcast cohost didn’t shy away from revealing that “Taylor makes a great PopTart and cinnamon roll.”

Fans noticed how Travis was open with his answer to Matt in the comment section of the reality star’s TikTok post.

“He wouldn’t tell the reporters the other day what he has cooked in the kitchen … but he told you!” one person gushed. Another person admitted that they were “imagining Taylor teaching him how to cook is my favorite thought right now.”

Now, the real question stands: Was Matt’s girlfriend, Rachel Kirkconnell, there for the big bromance moment?

According to Matt, his lady was away “at a wedding.”

Fans learned about Traylor’s love language in the kitchen when she included a home video of them making cinnamon rolls while teasing her song “Fortnight” in April. In the clip, Travis gave Taylor a sweet kiss on the cheek while she smiled and placed frosting on cinnamon rolls.

Although they live their lives in the spotlight, the couple makes their favorite and most cherished memories inside their home. On June 6, Travis opened up about trying to walk a narrow path as an A-lister.

MEGA

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life much easier,” he said on Good Morning America. “I’ve always been a very grounded guy. It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you never know what opportunities are going to present themselves.”

Despite their jam-packed schedules, Taylor and Travis always make time to support one another – even if it’s from halfway around the world.

On June 13, Travis and his teammates were honored at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. The “Down Bad” singer didn’t accompany her man at the event as she was in Liverpool, England, during the European leg of the Eras tour. However, she was virtually these and was actively cheering on Travis during a livestream of the event.

“JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO,” Taylor wrote in the comments section before later adding, “Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys.”