Travis Kelce gave a subtle shout-out to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after she watched the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony.

While Taylor, 34, wasn’t able to attend the ceremony on June 13 because she was in Liverpool, England, on her Eras tour, she made sure to support Travis, 34, by tuning into a livestream of the event.

“Last bit of Chiefs news, we got our Super Bowl rings,” the Ohio native said during the Wednesday, June 19, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “It was a f–king unbelievable night, and the ceremony was broadcast live everywhere across the globe.

He then implied that Taylor watched the livestream of the ceremony, adding, “If you haven’t caught wind of who all was watching.”

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February, while Travis and his teammates officially received their rings during the ceremony held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Despite being overseas for the 100th show on her tour, Taylor made sure to catch the ceremony by tuning into Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon’s Instagram Live.

“YESSSSSS,” the “Cruel Summer” singer wrote in the comments section of the livestream. The “I Can See You” singer later added, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

While Taylor did her best to stay awake, the time difference eventually got the best of her. “Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys,” she wrote before leaving the livestream.

Despite not having his girlfriend by his side at the ceremony, Travis shared that he had a great time at the event. “Honestly, I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best when we were on the field for our last mini camp practice earlier that day,” he recalled to brother Jason Kelce during the podcast. “He said, ‘Let’s go enjoy this evening, but let’s put this thing in the rearview … Let’s keep this thing moving. We got a lot we wanna do.’”

Travis and Taylor began dating in the summer of 2023, and they confirmed their romance when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. The couple has kept most details about their relationship out of the spotlight, though several sources have exclusively told Life & Style that they are serious and plan to eventually wed.

“Taylor has her heart set on a summer wedding,” an insider exclusively revealed earlier this month, explaining that they will likely get married sooner than later. “She’s already narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Additionally, Taylor and Travis have agreed to have a “lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island.” The source added, “They want to be surrounded by family and close friends.”

The insider then explained that money won’t be an object when it comes to their future wedding. “It’ll be her ultimate dream wedding,” the source shared about the “Cornelia Street” singer. “They’ll definitely spare no expense.”