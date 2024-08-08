Drake Says Rihanna Collab Too Good Is About Serena Williams

Drake admitted to penning his 2016 song “Too Good” about ex Serena Williams. In archival footage shared to his 100 Gigs website, the rapper and his mom, Sandi Graham, discussed the song in the recording studio.

“[When discussing your relationships], everything’s very light. You’re not going to get heavily into things?” Sandi, 64, could be heard asking her son while “Too Good” played in the background.

“No, I get heavy on a couple. But this is more about me and Serena,” Drake, 37, replied, to which Sandi admitted, “I gathered that.”

The Toronto native then explained why he thought Serena, 42, would appreciate the track. “When I make songs about women, I also make songs for them,” he said. “So I know what kind of song to make. If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song they like. I know Serena very well and I know she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

“Too Good,” which features Rihanna, another one of Drizzy’s exes, features the pair singing about how they each think that the other takes them for granted. It includes lyrics like, “I’m too good to you, I’m way too good to you, you take my love for granted,” and, “It feels like the only time you see me is when you turn your head to the side and look at me differently.”

Drake and Serena were linked after they were spotted kissing in August 2015. He was then seen supporting her at the U.S. Open that September. At the time, sources denied that the two were an item, although it was reported that they previously dated in 2011. Serena began dating her now-husband, Alexis Ohanian, by the end of 2015.

Meanwhile, Drake also previously had an on-and-off relationship with Rihanna, 36, which ended shortly after he professed his love to her while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. Throughout their complicated relationship, they released several hit tracks together.

However, in a May 2018 interview, Rihanna admitted, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” The “Work” singer has been dating A$AP Rocky since 2020 and they have two children together.

In October 2018, Drake reflected on his relationship with RiRi and admitted, “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale. Like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is, like, so perfect.’ It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time.”

Rihanna also covered up the matching tattoo she got with Drake in 2021 as things got more serious with A$AP, 35. “When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling,” she’s gushed. “I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”